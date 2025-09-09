Free Webinar from ASE: Introduction to OBDII on UDS - Part I

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence will host the free webinar “Introduction to OBDII on UDS - Part I” on Tuesday, September 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Technical Trainer Rick Escalambre explores Global OBDII and introduces OBDII on Unified Diagnostics Services. The first OBDonUDS vehicle was recently released, and, by 2027, all light and medium-duty vehicles will have this newer-generation OBDII system.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

