Free Webinar from ASE: Introduction to OBDII on UDS - Part I

Rick Escalambre introduces the latest in OBDII technology, focusing on the transition to UDS systems, on September 16.
Sept. 9, 2025
ASE
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence will host the free webinar “Introduction to OBDII on UDS - Part I” on Tuesday, September 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET. 

Technical Trainer Rick Escalambre explores Global OBDII and introduces OBDII on Unified Diagnostics Services. The first OBDonUDS vehicle was recently released, and, by 2027, all light and medium-duty vehicles will have this newer-generation OBDII system. 

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate. 

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. 

For more information or to register, click here

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

