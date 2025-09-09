PPG Introduces Solventborne Velocity Refinish System for Quality and Great Value

PPG has introduced the PPG Velocity refinish system, a line of solventborne products developed specifically for the automotive refinish industry to help U.S. collision repair shops achieve quality results and great value. According to a news release, the system combines durable performance and easy application to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced repair environment.

Velocity includes more than 70 toners featuring pearls, aluminum, and Xirallics; five versatile clearcoats, including the PPG OneVisit clearcoat application for faster booth cycle times; and a range of undercoats in multiple gray shades. The system promises to provide technicians with the tools they need to perform a wide range of repairs.

“The PPG Velocity refinish system helps independent body shops work faster and more efficiently,” said Brian Osterried, PPG collision product manager, Automotive Refinish. “It’s built for busy shops that need to deliver reliable results at a great value, helping them grow their business while driving customer satisfaction.”