Refinish Technology Panel at CONNEX 2025

The 16th Annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Conference, CONNEX 2025, will feature a panel discussion about refinish technology developments and trends from representatives at AkzoNobel, Axalta and BASF.

Bill Garoutte, founder and president of BDGA, will moderate the discussion that includes Daniel Benton of Axalta Coating Systems, Megan Gaddis of BASF, and Ryan Brown of AkzoNobel.

Garoutte has more than 30 years of experience in strategic business planning and implementation, market development, marketing communications and advertising from many Fortune 500 companies/brands. He has provided management and consulting expertise for clients in a variety of industries, including collision repair.

Benton is the global product director of Color Marketing at Axalta Coating Systems. In this role, Dan leads a global team responsible for developing new color-matching technologies and color tools to support Axalta’s refinish customers. He has more than 30 years of experience in the paint and coatings industry.

Gaddis is the global eCommerce strategy manager at BASF. She oversees online go-to-market initiatives, working to create a seamless experience for refinish customers of BASF. Her role encompasses the two things she loves most, outside of her family, shopping and improving customer experience.

Brown is the U.S. technical manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish, specializing in training, product development, sustainable solutions and OEM relations. Actively involved with industry organizations such as the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) and SkillsUSA, Ryan brings deep technical expertise and a passion for advancing the refinish industry.

CONNEX 2025 will take place at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 23-25. For more information or to register, visit the CONNEX 2025 website here.