NWACA iTAC Apprenticeship Car Donation Program

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance Apprenticeship Program helps create a path of success for people looking to get into the automotive trade, but it requires support. The Independent Technicians Automotive Committee now has a car donation program which will allow a customer to donate their vehicle to iTAC. Their donation will help support the iTAC apprenticeship program and the donor will receive a tax-deductible donation receipt.

Vehicles do not have to be in running condition and the iTAC donation program is available to shops and people across the country. Interested donors can call 253-676-9222 and schedule a donation or submit a donation online here. The vehicle will be picked up wherever it is located.

For more information about the NWACA and the Apprenticeship Program, click here.