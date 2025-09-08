NWACA iTAC Apprenticeship Car Donation Program

The program needs car donations to help provide educational opportunities for people looking to get into collision repair.
Sept. 8, 2025
NWACA
68bb361f8a7d2b4957d9923d Untitled 20250905t151142

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance Apprenticeship Program helps create a path of success for people looking to get into the automotive trade, but it requires support. The Independent Technicians Automotive Committee now has a car donation program which will allow a customer to donate their vehicle to iTAC. Their donation will help support the iTAC apprenticeship program and the donor will receive a tax-deductible donation receipt. 

Vehicles do not have to be in running condition and the iTAC donation program is available to shops and people across the country. Interested donors can call 253-676-9222 and schedule a donation or submit a donation online here. The vehicle will be picked up wherever it is located.

For more information about the NWACA and the Apprenticeship Program, click here.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
Financial Series: Optimizing Paint and Material and Sublet Gross Profit
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored