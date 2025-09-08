The Boyd Group Secures C$275 Million in Debt Financing

Boyd Group Services Inc. successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering of C$275 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033, according to a news release. As previously stated, the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness.

The offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities, as Joint Active Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, as Joint Passive Bookrunner.

The notes were offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis and to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended in the U.S. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the U.S. absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

The news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in the United States, nor shall there be an offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.