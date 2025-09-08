AsTech to Showcase New Calibration Tech at SEMA Show

AsTech, a Repairify company, will showcase the new asTech Connected Calibrations, which is designed to simplify ADAS calibration management for collision repair facilities, at the 2025 SEMA Show, according to a news release.

Connected Calibrations, now in early testing phases, integrates adasThink directly into the repair order submission process, automatically surfacing required calibrations and providing estimators with a real-time dashboard to track every step — from the initial estimate to completed calibration. With built-in notifications when a calibration is not ordered, shops gain greater visibility, ensure nothing is missed, and capture more revenue opportunities.

“Connected Calibrations powered by adasThink, gives shops complete confidence that every ADAS calibration is identified, tracked, and completed,” said Keith Crerar, Chief Transformation Officer. “It not only streamlines workflow but also has real time notifications for the estimators. This will power shops to increase profitability and reduce compliance risks — a win for both the business and the customer.”

Nikki VanderSchaaff, VP of Product Engineering, said Connected Calibrations is the result of listening to customers. It promises to give customers the ability to track every calibration from estimate to completion, improving the visibility and confidence in the repair process.

“And we’re just getting started — our upcoming self-service capabilities will take this even further, putting even more control and convenience directly in our customers’ hands,” VanderSchaaff said.