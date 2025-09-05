Caliber Collision and BASF Support CIF Annual Donor Program

The program helps provide much needed resources to help collision repair professionals affected by natural disasters.
Sept. 5, 2025
Caliber Collision and BASF continued their support for the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program for another year.  

Caliber Collision recommitted to the highest tier, “First Responder,” and BASF committed to the second highest tier, “Urgent Care,” for a fourth consecutive year.  

“At Caliber, our purpose is Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, and that extends beyond our customers to the communities where we live and work,” said Brian Burbridge, senior vice president of Strategic Accounts at Caliber Collision. “We’re proud to support the Collision Industry Foundation and its mission to provide disaster relief to collision repair professionals. Giving back is part of our DNA, and we’re honored to help make a difference when it’s needed most.” 

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.  

For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for the support from Caliber Collision and BASF. Their contributions will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to Collision Repair Professionals. 

The program has five tiers of support:  

  • First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000  
  • Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000  
  • Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999  
  • Primary Care: $500-$999  
  • First Aid: $50-$499  

For more information about the tax-deductible donations for the program or to donate, click here. 

