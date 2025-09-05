I-CAR Board Elections Fill Four Seats

I-CAR revealed the results of its 2025 Board of Directors election, adding representatives from Crash Champions, Caliber Collision, Contra Costa College, and State Farm Insurance.

The election to fill four open Board seats concluded on August 3 and went into effect on August 27. I-CAR Regular Members approved the election of four qualified representatives:

Ryan Downs, Crash Champions: Elected to a three-year term representing Collision Repair Segment (At-Large)

Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision (incumbent): Re-elected to a three-year term representing Collision Repair Segment (Large MSO)

Laura Lozano, Contra Costa College: Elected to a three-year term representing Education Segment

Ed Mondragon, State Farm Insurance: Elected to a three-year term representing the Insurance Segment

In addition, the I-CAR Board of Directors released a letter from Chair Jennifer Goforth detailing the approval of a bylaws update to clarify representation, updates to the Executive Committee, and enhancements to governance communications. Read the full letter here.