Can You Help Catch a Killer?

Are you ready to put your supersleuthing skills to work? The Louisiana State Police could use your help in identifying and possibly locating the suspect vehicle used in a hit-and-run that killed Bonnie Fontenot of Jennings. According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, forensic analysis confirmed that Fontenot was struck by a vehicle sometime between August 22 and August 27.

The suspect vehicle might be a pickup truck or SUV, likely green or turquoise in color, with possible damage to the front end and/or driver's side. Police suspect the vehicle might frequent Iowa or US-165 in the Jefferson Davis Parish area.

News station KATC-TV 3 reported that Fontenot was reported missing earlier this week before her body was found around 12:40 p.m. on August 27, in the median between North Frontage Road and I-10, near mile marker 44.

While Troopers work to determine the make, model, and driver of the suspect vehicle, anyone with information related to this incident should contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.