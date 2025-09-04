asTech Debuts New Calibration Workflow To Boost Shop Revenues

AsTech, a Repairify company, launched asTech Connected Calibrations, a powerful new enhancement designed to simplify ADAS calibration management for collision repair facilities.



Connected Calibrations integrates adasThink directly into the repair order submission process, automatically surfacing required calibrations, and providing estimators with a real-time dashboard to track every step from the initial estimate to completed calibration. With built-in notifications when a calibration is not ordered, shops gain greater visibility, ensure nothing is missed, and capture more revenue opportunities.