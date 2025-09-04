asTech Debuts New Calibration Workflow To Boost Shop Revenues

Estimators can use a real-time dashboard to track every step of the process and automatic notifications ensure calibrations aren’t missed.
Related To: 
Sept. 4, 2025
asTech
68b8a385dfff30591f9212cd Untitled 95

AsTech, a Repairify company, launched asTech Connected Calibrations, a powerful new enhancement designed to simplify ADAS calibration management for collision repair facilities. 
 
Connected Calibrations integrates adasThink directly into the repair order submission process, automatically surfacing required calibrations, and providing estimators with a real-time dashboard to track every step from the initial estimate to completed calibration. With built-in notifications when a calibration is not ordered, shops gain greater visibility, ensure nothing is missed, and capture more revenue opportunities. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
Financial Series: Optimizing Paint and Material and Sublet Gross Profit
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored