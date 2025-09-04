Crash Champions Opens Eighth Location in New Mexico

The new facility in North Albuquerque offers a lifetime warranty on repairs and is the second location to open in the area this year.
Related To: 
Sept. 4, 2025
Crash Champions
68b89f5dcf48a0e4991949e4 Img 4749

Crash Champions expanded its New Mexico footprint with the official opening of its eighth location, a newly outfitted 22,000-square-foot facility in North Albuquerque.  

Located at 1624 Alameda Blvd NW, the facility backs all repairs with a written lifetime warranty. It is the second new Crash Champions location to open in the Albuquerque market this year, following the company's opening of Crash Champions Rio Bravo at 200 King Rd. SE in January. 

“We’re proud of the continued expansion of the Crash Champions brand across Albuquerque and New Mexico,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’ve built a strong reputation in this market over the years, and this best-in-class facility will continue serving local customers and business partners with the trusted, consistent collision repair experience that New Mexico residents have come to expect from our growing team.”  

Crash Champions operates more than 650 repair centers across 38 states. Crash Champions first expanded to New Mexico in 2021 with the acquisition of Quanz Auto Body. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Plastic repair: An untapped opportunity on self-pay jobs?
Poll: Has State Farm Lowered Labor Rates in Your Area?
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored