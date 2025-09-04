Crash Champions Opens Eighth Location in New Mexico

Crash Champions expanded its New Mexico footprint with the official opening of its eighth location, a newly outfitted 22,000-square-foot facility in North Albuquerque.

Located at 1624 Alameda Blvd NW, the facility backs all repairs with a written lifetime warranty. It is the second new Crash Champions location to open in the Albuquerque market this year, following the company's opening of Crash Champions Rio Bravo at 200 King Rd. SE in January.

“We’re proud of the continued expansion of the Crash Champions brand across Albuquerque and New Mexico,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’ve built a strong reputation in this market over the years, and this best-in-class facility will continue serving local customers and business partners with the trusted, consistent collision repair experience that New Mexico residents have come to expect from our growing team.”

Crash Champions operates more than 650 repair centers across 38 states. Crash Champions first expanded to New Mexico in 2021 with the acquisition of Quanz Auto Body.