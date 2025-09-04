New ASE Certified Tech Edge Newsletter Launches October 1

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has partnered with EndeavorB2B and its Motor Age publication to launch a new newsletter entitled ASE Certified Tech Edge. The first issue of the newsletter, which will be a co-branded project between ASE and Motor Age, is scheduled for distribution on Wednesday, October 1. EndeavorB2B is also the publisher of FenderBender and Auto Body Repair Network.

“We are looking forward to launching the new ASE Certified Tech Edge Newsletter powered by Motor Age. Working with EndeavorB2B, we know it will be an informative and insightful publication,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “ASE strives to provide informative resources to help service professionals perform their jobs effectively and students acquire the knowledge they will need to succeed in the workplace. This newsletter will be a valuable source of information for all our stakeholders.”

The newsletter content will include Motor Age technical articles and news as well as videos with source content hosted on the Vehicle Service Pros and Motor Age YouTube channels. ASE will provide content that will link back to the ASE website, and a new test question of the week will be featured in each newsletter.

“We are honored to collaborate with the great people at ASE to create this one-of-its-kind newsletter for automotive service professionals,” said Chris Messer, executive vice president for EndeavorB2B. “The ASE Certified Tech Edge newsletter will be dedicated to providing technical content and leading industry resources for the most engaged automotive service professionals as well as offering guidance for young technicians and support for established repairers.”

Sign up to receive the weekly ASE Certified Tech Edge in the month of September and be entered to win one of 10, $250 Snap-on Tools gift cards. Terms and conditions can be found here.

To sign up to receive the ASE Certified Tech Edge newsletter every Wednesday, click here.