CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Becomes First to Earn Polestar Certification

CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale, owned by Robert Kerikorian and Varag Kerikorian, is the first CARSTAR location in the U.S. to earn official Polestar certification, according to a news release.

Polestar, an electric vehicle manufacturer born from Volvo’s innovation heritage, is known for its premium EV engineering and commitment to sustainability. This certification means CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale has met Polestar’s rigorous training, equipment, and quality standards for repair.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the first CARSTAR Polestar-certified shop in the country,” said Robert Kerikorian. “Our team has worked tirelessly to meet these high standards, and we’re excited to provide EV owners with the confidence that their vehicles will be repaired with the utmost care and precision.”

CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale also maintains a 5-star average Google rating from more than 236 customer reviews, a testament to its dedication to customer satisfaction and quality repairs.

The certification also reflects CARSTAR's ongoing commitment to innovation, advanced repair technology, and the future of electric vehicles.

“Becoming the first CARSTAR location certified by Polestar in the U.S. is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “This achievement highlights not only the shop’s technical expertise, but also our network’s readiness to lead the way in advanced electric vehicle repair.”