Fuel the Future of Collision Repair

Last year, the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s Benchmark Awards provided more than $536,000 in funding to 138 schools, providing more than 6,300 collision students access to the resources they need to succeed.

Donations help schools raise the bar, giving every student the chance to train with the same quality, safety and technology they'll encounter in the real world. Donor support doesn't just fund education, it builds skilled, confident graduates and strengthens the future of the collision repair workforce.

For example, at Atlanta Technical College and High School, a $5,000 donation provided essential shop tools, caddies, and push carts, improving safety and efficiency. With additional spray guns and angle grinders, students can complete projects faster instead of waiting for tools. These updates keep projects on schedule, reflecting real industry expectations.

The CREF “Back to School” campaign presents undeniable proof of the incredible impact your donation can have in supporting the future of collision repair students across the nation. This year's goal is to raise a minimum of $20,000, which will translate to supporting four schools and helping 200 students.

