Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Projected Scenario

SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
Sept. 3, 2025
SCRS
Mitchell Cloud Estimating's "projected scenario"feature allows users to forecast potential extra costs that aren't clear during the initial estimate.

Once these costs are confirmed, users can instantly add them to the main estimate using the “Add all lines to primary” function. 

SCRS
mceprojectedscenario

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here.

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

