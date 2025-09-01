Plasnomic Seeks Plastic Repair Alliance Nominations

Plasnomic invites repair providers, trainers, and tool, material and equipment manufacturers to register their interest in joining the Global Plastic Repair Alliance.

The company is also asking industry organizations to nominate preferred plastic repair providers and solutions to participate in the organization’s landmark initiative and help expand its reach. This will be supported by the guidance and influence of Plasnomic’s global council.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to join some of the leading providers already involved, including U.S.-based Polyvance, 4Plastic and SEM, as well as global leaders, such as 3M and Mirka,” said Plasnomic CEO Brian Driehorst.

Established in 2025, Plasnomic is a global initiative dedicated to standardizing and certifying plastic repair processes in the collision industry. In May, Plasnomic announced the formation of the Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

“This is the first opportunity for the collision repair industry to unite on a single, transparent platform, bringing global visibility to validated plastic repair solutions and approved products,” Driehourst said. “It will also help create the industry’s first OEM-compatible best practices and certified partner alliance.”

Through this collaboration, the Alliance will:

Develop and validate best-practice methods via a network of global specialists, MSO partners, industry advisors and testing labs.

Evaluate and approve tools, materials and equipment through a transparent, industry-driven process.

Showcase innovative and proven repair solutions to a worldwide audience via its network of council members, partners and collaborators.

Represent and promote plastic repair brands, products and professionals globally through a centralized, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital support and certification platform.

Plasnomic hopes to set a new global benchmark for safety, quality, cost-efficiency and sustainability in plastic repair by uniting the industry’s top talent, technology and resources.

“With plastic parts now the most repaired and replaced parts on vehicles, the Alliance will drive repair excellence from the ground up,” Driehorst said. “These parts are among the most common sources of warranty failure due to improper methods and materials.”

Driehorst encourages the industry to join the global movement and help shape the future of plastic repair by nominating and/or registering the following:

Plastic repair tool, equipment and material suppliers

Plastic repair services, reconditioners and training providers

Plastic repair innovators, influencers and master technicians

To sign up or nominate a provider, click here.