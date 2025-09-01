CONNEX 2025: Industry Trends and Challenges from CIOs

Four chief information officers will participate in the “Chief Information Officer Panel Discussion” during the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association’s CONNEX 2025 conference.

Ashley Denison, CIO of Caliber Collision, will moderate the discussion that includes Classic Collision’s Ryan Alley, Crash Champions’ Mark Miller, and Boyd Group’s Creighton Warren. The CIOs will discuss current and future trends and challenges in the industry.

Denison, CIECA’s current chair, is responsible for Caliber’s enterprise-wide business IT strategy, implementation and operations. She has overseen the transformation of Caliber’s home-grown legacy systems to state-of-the-art management, estimating, financial and cloud-based platforms across more than 1,000 company-owned locations.

Alley is the Chief Information Officer at Classic Collision, where he leads the technology, cybersecurity and digital innovation initiatives across the organization. He joined Classic Collision in 2021. Prior to Classic Collision, he spent more than 20 years as a technology leader, building data and automation platforms across the automotive, consumer insights, and finance industries.

Miller is an experienced industry leader who oversees Crash Champions’ technology and security infrastructure. He joined Crash Champions in 2022 and previously served as vice president of information technology. He was appointed CIO in 2023. He has more than three decades of experience in the digital technology space, including his prior role as chief technology officer at a national collision repair organization, as well as CTO and CIO roles at Party City.

Warren has been the chief information officer of the Boyd Group since June 2023 and is responsible for enterprise IT capabilities across all business units and geographies. His prior experience includes the role of vice president and chief information officer of TreeHouse Foods and more than 15 years at USG Corporation, where he was vice president and chief information officer.