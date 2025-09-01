Boyd Group Celebrates 1,000 Locations

Boyd Group Services Inc. celebrated its 1,000th location milestone at a community event at its Gerber Collision & Glass location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on August 28. The company announced its 1,000-location achievement when reporting its second quarter results earlier this month.

“What an amazing accomplishment for our organization,” said Brian Kaner, Boyd Group president and CEO. “I am proud to say the hard work and dedication of our more than 13,000 employees made this possible. We are also grateful to our valued customers, insurance company clients, and suppliers who certainly played a role in this achievement. We are excited to continue to execute on our growth strategy moving forward by opening and acquiring many more locations.”

Boyd Group began in 1990 with the opening of the first Boyd Autobody & Glass collision repair facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Expansion followed in various cities across western Canada, and by 1995 Boyd had 12 locations.

The Boyd Group became incorporated in 1997, opening a new chapter in the Company’s history. With a goal of becoming the true leader of the autobody industry in North America, plans for growth continued. In 1999, Boyd became the largest collision repair operator in Canada and opened the Company’s first U.S. locations. In 2004, Boyd expanded its U.S. footprint, acquiring Gerber Collision & Glass and its 16 locations.

Boyd Group has continued to grow since that time and today consists of more than 875 U.S. locations and more than 125 locations across five provinces in Canada.