CREF Races to Fundraiser Finish Line for New School Year

The Collision Repair Education Foundation is celebrating the start of a new school year with an exciting weekend at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, August 30.

Thanks to Classic Collision, CREF’s logo will be riding along on Ryan Ellis’ #71 stock car. The high-speed event is paired with the CREF School Benchmark Awards. Last year, these awards provided critical funding to 138 schools nationwide out of more than 300 applicants. This year’s $20,000 campaign goal could deliver direct financial support to four more schools that might otherwise go without.

Donations help schools raise the bar, giving every student the chance to train with the same quality, safety and technology they'll encounter in the real world. It builds skilled, confident graduates and strengthens the future of our collision repair workforce.

To learn more about how schools benefit or to donate, click here.