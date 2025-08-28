1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels Opens Second Warehouse

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels has officially completed its move-in at a second warehouse, located near its original facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. With the expansion, the now maintains an inventory of more than 40,000 reconditioned and used factory original steel and alloy wheels.

“You can’t sell apples from an empty wagon,” said President Billy Eordekian.

Based in the Los Angeles area, the company is a nationwide broker/distributor of factory original stock steel and alloy wheels. The company buys and sells new take-off, used, reconditioned, and OEM replica wheels.

Eordekian began his career in the 1970s at his father’s tire dealership and later operated USED RIM, Inc. until 1999. For more information, visit the 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels website here.