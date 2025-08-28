Estimating Tip – OEM Bumper Condition Report Update 2025

SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
Related To: 
Aug. 28, 2025
SCRS
68af68f1f3375946808e7ee7 68068c9b94c0327a3563d65867f44e0c2c29ef7c88dc322esc

DEG has made updates to a 2010 study showing the condition of OE bumpers serviced either as raw, unprimed or combination. This study has been updated to reflect vehicles as new as 2025-2026. 

A copy of this report can be found in DEG Estimators Toolbox. 

SCRS
scrs_oem_bumper_report

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Language for the Bill Payer
Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored