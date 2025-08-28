Hagerty Introduces Complimentary Severe Weather Storage Service for Florida Members

Hagerty, in partnership with Way, launched Hagerty Safe Storage Concierge to provide five days of secure, enclosed storage above the estimated surge line during severe weather. There is no additional charge for Hagerty insured members.

Way's digital platform enables seamless reservation, access, and check-out for participating garages.

"After they take care of their families and homes, the next big thing people want to protect during severe weather is the special vehicle that means so much to them," said Jeff Briglia, President of Insurance at Hagerty. "Hagerty is excited to have a solution for our members during a stressful time."

The service will initially be available in the Tampa and Miami metropolitan areas. Through email alerts, members will be notified of incoming severe weather and can bring their insured collector vehicles to participating garages. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and members may continue to store their vehicles beyond five days at their own cost.

The first of its kind program is driven by customer input with more than 90 percent of those surveyed expressing interest in using it, Briglia said. Additionally, 75 percent of respondents said they have personally experienced a hurricane or tropical storm. The majority indicated they would evacuate their vehicles for a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.

"We understand that a car is often more than just transportation," says Aman Chheda, vice president of Parking at Way. "That's why we're excited to partner with Hagerty to give Florida car owners a safe, stress-free solution during the uncertainty of severe weather. By using Way's platform, Hagerty is able to help their members avoid millions of dollars in potential storm damage by providing them with a safe place to store their vehicles. It's all about giving people peace of mind when they need it most."

Hagerty Safe Storage Concierge is available at no additional cost to Hagerty members with Florida insurance policies underwritten by Essentia Insurance Company. This service is currently offered as a pilot program in Florida and is not a reimbursable insurance benefit.

Hagerty members in Florida already benefit from evacuation expense coverage and may use it in conjunction with Hagerty Safe Storage Concierge, for example, to cover the cost of towing their vehicle to a designated garage. Using Hagerty Safe Storage Concierge does not count as a claim or affect a customer's policy.

To learn more about the program and eligibility, click here.