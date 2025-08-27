Register Now for the 14th Annual MSO Symposium

Registration for the 14th annual MSO Symposium is now open. Advisory board members strongly recommend collision industry leadership and management take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity to gather with peers and obtain updates on the status and direction of the automotive collision repair marketplace.

The MSO Symposium is designed for any size multi-shop operator, growing independent collision repair facility, and their business partners. It will be in Las Vegas on November 3, prior to the start of the AAPEX and SEMA Shows.

“This event is unique because it’s designed by decision-makers, for decision-makers. That focus ensures the conversations are relevant, strategic, and immediately impactful,” said Gary Bunce, senior vice president, Sales, Gerber Collision & Glass and MSO Symposium advisory board member.

The 2025 program will feature presentations and panel discussions providing insight on the economy, recent consolidation trends, the expanding influence of AI, and an outlook on the industry's future in claims, among other topics.

“I’m truly honored to be part of this year’s MSO Advisory Board. Listening to the collaborative thinking among the members and contributing to the creation of meaningful content for attendees has been a wonderful experience,” said Rich Tanchyk, vice president of Vive Collision.