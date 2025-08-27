Norton Saint-Gobain Releases Norton Vented Paint Cup System

Saint-Gobain Abrasives has released its new Norton Vented Paint Cup System, featuring an advanced design including a pre-installed filter and vent. This design eliminates the need for a liner and, according to Saint-Gobain, offers simplicity and cost savings to the user.

The new system features a consistent fluid flow. Mix ratios on the cup reduce waste and cleanup time by eliminating the requirement of mixing in one container and transferring to a lined cup. It has the ability to adapt to nearly all spray gun models, with multiple cup sizes available to match paint job volume requirements. An option for UV coatings is also available.