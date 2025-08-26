NABC Board of Director Nominations Due Sept. 5

The National Auto Body Council nominations are open for the Board of Directors election. The NABC Board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry's thought leaders. Volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve its industry membership.

The election of the NABC Board of Directors is governed by the NABC bylaws below. The available NABC Board of Director positions include seven board seats. NABC Board of Directors nominations are due September 5, 60 days prior to the NABC Annual Meeting and Board Elections on November 6, scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and virtually for those unable to attend.

Criteria for board nomination include:

The nominee must be an existing NABC member in good standing as of September 5.

Nominees whose membership is through a collision repair affiliate group such as Certified Collision Group, or CSN; a collision repair network; MSO or corporate member AND is not the designated voting member for the organization must have a Patron membership to be eligible for nomination The nominee must be nominated by three current NABC members.

The nomination must include a photo and bio of the nominated individual.

“We thank all of our current board members for their service and commitment to the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the National Auto Body Council. “We encourage those who are interested to submit their nomination and play a significant role in giving back to our industry as well as the local communities where we live and work.”

The NABC Board of Directors nomination form is available here.