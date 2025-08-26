ADAS Depot and Trak Partner on Calibration Software

ADAS Depot partnered with Trak to unveil the first end-to-end software platform built specifically for ADAS calibration, diagnostics, and OEM programming, according to a news release.

Trak’s goal is to bring structure to a process that is often chaotic, centralizing the entire ADAS workflow into one place: calibration identification, scheduling, quoting, work orders, OEM documentation, and insurance-ready invoicing. The software promises to save time, reduce errors, and increase revenue by identifying every required calibration up front with Trak’s proprietary Calibration Mapper, and providing an integrated workflow solution for calibration technicians.

“Running a calibration company, we tried every product out there. None of them solved the actual problems we had. So, we built our own,” said Philip Brossy, CEO at ADAS Safe. “We operate a couple dozen calibration trucks and centers, and we needed a platform that could keep up.”

Engineered from the ground up by ADAS veterans, early adoption by partners ranging from independent providers to in-house collision teams nationwide is under way. Early users are reporting fewer missed calibrations, faster approvals, and cleaner documentation that stands up to insurer scrutiny.

Key Highlights:

Calibration Mapper: Identifies all OEM-required calibrations from the estimate

All-in-One Platform: From scheduling to invoicing, in a single interface

Technician Repair Order: Step-by-step workflow from pre- to post-calibration, with unlimited photos, documents, and customizable required fields

Proven in the Field: Built by a team completing thousands of calibrations each month

Integration: Estimating, billing and communication channel integration

“TRAK was built by calibration experts, not software generalists. That’s why it works,” said Darren Xu, executive chairman at ADAS Depot. “The industry has reached a point where calibration-specific software is no longer optional, it’s necessary.”

ADAS Depot is a specialty distributor of ADAS calibration and diagnostic equipment. ADAS Safe is launching Trak to the broader public later this year.