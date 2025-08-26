ASE Education Foundation Awards Automotive and Collision Repair Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation presented Evan Matson and Brody Oswald with the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the 2025-26 school year.The award recognizes their outstanding academic achievement.

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Washington until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer.

Matson is a student at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, and Oswald attends the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

“Every year it gets harder to choose our Michael Busch scholarship recipients because there are so many outstanding candidates who apply,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Both Evan and Brody excelled academically and distinguished themselves as leaders in their schools and communities. It is our great honor to present these scholarships in memory of Michael Busch, and we thank the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for their assistance with the administration of these scholarships.”

Each year, two scholarships are awarded to automotive and collision repair students in Michael Busch’s name. Qualified applicants must be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, the applicants must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two or four-year college or an ASE accredited post-secondary program.

To learn more about the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, click here.