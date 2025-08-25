CONNEX 2025 Panel Looks at Future of Claims

The future of claims is here and evolving fast. During the CIECA CONNEX Conference, industry experts from Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Root Insurance and State Farm will explore where we are today and where we're headed during the Digital Claims Panel.

Panelists include Solera’s Bill Brower, Nationwide Insurance’s Rich Barnett, State Farm’s Ed Mondragon, and Root Insurance’s Tim Wheeler.

Presenters will discuss the following topics:

Where are we today with claims automation — and where are we going? A look at current capabilities and what’s just around the corner.

AI-powered self-reporting of claims.How policyholders are using AI to initiate and complete FNOL with minimal human intervention.

Automated damage estimating and total loss decisions: Can photos alone now drive accurate AI-powered estimates and total loss outcomes?

Boosting adjuster productivity with AI: