CONNEX 2025 Panel Looks at Future of Claims

The future of claims is here and evolving fast. During the CIECA CONNEX Conference, industry experts from Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Root Insurance and State Farm will explore where we are today and where we're headed during the Digital Claims Panel.
Panelists include Solera’s Bill Brower, Nationwide Insurance’s Rich Barnett, State Farm’s Ed Mondragon, and Root Insurance’s Tim Wheeler.
Presenters will discuss the following topics:
- Where are we today with claims automation — and where are we going? A look at current capabilities and what’s just around the corner.
- AI-powered self-reporting of claims.How policyholders are using AI to initiate and complete FNOL with minimal human intervention.
- Automated damage estimating and total loss decisions: Can photos alone now drive accurate AI-powered estimates and total loss outcomes?
Boosting adjuster productivity with AI:
- Tools that help adjusters summarize recorded statements, surface relevant notes instantly, and focus on decision-making rather than data review.
Bill Brower is Solera's senior vice president of North America Claims, Global Industry Relations. With over 30 years of experience, Bill Brower is a respected leader in the insurance property and casualty Industry. He has held leadership roles at Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and now at Solera. He focuses on enhancing the touchless claims process and advancing sustainable estimatics to drive carbon neutrality across the automotive ecosystem, serving insurers, repairers, manufacturers, auto dealers and fleet operators.
Rich Barnett is the Director of Personal Lines Claims, Business Solutions Integration at Nationwide Insurance. He leads initiatives that modernize and optimize claims processes through technology. With 17 years of experience across both commercial and personal lines, Rich has helped top-tier carriers implement and evolve digital and core claims systems with a focus on user-centric design underpinned by extensive customer research. Most recently, Barnett is exploring real-world applications of AI in claims, balancing innovation with a grounded approach to avoid the “magic beans” of overhyped solutions.
Ed Mondragon is the Property and Casualty Claim director at State Farm. has been in the auto insurance and collision repair industries for more than 25 years. He has significant experience in auto claims, process design and improvement, operational leadership, and organizational transformation. He is a solution-oriented leader focused on building collaborative teams and improving customer service experience.
Tim Wheeler is Root Insurance’s director of claims. He leads appraising, total loss and salvage operations, with a focus on process improvement, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. He is responsible for aligning strategy with execution across multiple teams, driving performance through data and technology. He has 23 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. Over his career, he has held various leadership roles with a focus on claims operations, staff development and cross-functional collaboration.
