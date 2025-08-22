WalletHub: Cities Where Auto Loan Delinquency Is Decreasing the Most

As auto loan delinquency rates continue to decline nationwide between Q1 and Q2 of 2025, the personal-finance company WalletHub released an updated report highlighting the Cities Where Auto Loan Delinquency Is Decreasing the Most.

The report aims to spotlight areas where residents face a lower risk of credit score damage and vehicle repossession.

“It’s encouraging to see that many cities had significant decreases in the auto loan delinquency rate between Q1 and Q2 2025,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “This demonstrates either that economic conditions are improving or that people are prioritizing getting current with payments on secured debt like auto loans so they don’t get their property repossessed. Whatever the root cause of reduced delinquency rates, it’s good news for consumers and the economy overall.”

To determine the rankings, WalletHub analyzed proprietary consumer data across 100 of the largest U.S. cities, focusing on changes in auto loan delinquency rates between Q1 and Q2 of 2025.

Decreasing the Most

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Honolulu Denver Laredo, Texas Gilbert, Arizona Greensboro, North Carolina Portland, Oregon Newark, New Jersey Nashville, Tennessee

Decreasing the Least

Glendale, Arizona Chula Vista, California San Jose Scottsdale, Arizona Anaheim, California Garland, Texas Seattle, Washington Stockton, California Fremont, California Madison, Wisconsin

For the full report and to see where your city ranks, click here.