Hyman’s Specialty Paint Joins Refinish Distributors Alliance

Hyman's is an AkzoNobel and BASF distributor and supplies products to collision centers and industrial partners across the Midwest through six locations.
Aug. 21, 2025
RDA
In 1927 Morris Hyman opened Hyman’s Auto Supply, the parent company of Hyman’s Specialty Paint, on the 8600 block of South Commercial Avenue in Chicago. Five generations later, this family owned and operated business is still thriving and is a new member of the Refinish Distributors Alliance, according to a news release.

Hyman's is an AkzoNobel and BASF distributor, supplying products to collision centers and industrial partners across the Midwest through six locations. Dave Hyman, director of sales and operations, believes what sets them apart from others are their employees. 

“We are excited to have Hyman’s Specialty Paint as part of the RDA organization. Dave Hyman and their team exemplify what our group is all about, premier PBE distributors providing exclusive networking, products and services,” said RDA Executive Director Ben Jacobson. 

The RDA represents 19 independent distributors with more than 800 locations, serving over 6,700 collision centers nationwide. Members collectively generate over $920 million in annual sales, which is about 19% of the U.S. refinish market. 

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit its website here.

