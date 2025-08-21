Mitchell Q2 EV Collision Report: BEV Claims Fall for First Time in U.S.

Mitchell's Q2 2025 Plugged-In: EV Collisions Insights Report examines the decrease in collision claims frequency for repairable battery electric vehicles in the U.S. and increase in mild hybrid electric vehicle claims across North America. It also explores how changes to government incentive programs are impacting consumer adoption of BEVs on both sides of the border.

Claims frequency for repairable, collision-damaged BEVs fell significantly for the first time in the U.S.— dropping to 2.92% last quarter, a decrease of 7%, said Ryan Mandell, vice president of strategy and market intelligence at Mitchell. This decline coincided with a 6.3% reduction in new BEV purchases compared to Q2 2024 despite record-breaking sales earlier in the year.

Federal tax incentives are set to expire in September and discounts for electrified options reached an all-time high of nearly $8,500 per automobile by the end of the quarter. In addition, General Motors emerged as one of the strongest challengers to Tesla, doubling its BEV sales and giving buyers more alternatives.