TOPDON US Brings Large Shop Power to Independent Shops

TOPDON US is ramping up production of the new RLink J2534 to meet the strong demand of independent auto repair shops for an advanced diagnostics and pass-through tool.

The J2534 programming capabilities were largely reserved for auto dealerships and large, national auto repair chains. The RLink J2534 offers small independent shops versatility with seamless diagnostics and coding and a competitive OE-level programming tool for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles.

“Over the years, repair shops have lost repair work or outsourced it because the technology to reprogram the OBD-II system was too expensive,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON US. “The RLink J2534 is a competitively priced tool that, when paired with a valid subscription to OEM software, grants users the ability to program or update a large variety of control modules on most popular brands. In fact, the cost of our RLink 2534 could easily be recouped after only a few repairs. As awareness of the recently introduced tool has grown, demand has skyrocketed and led to an increase in production.”

Through its exclusive Driver Management System, users can download the latest vehicle drivers and stay updated with free lifetime updates allowing uninterrupted access to cutting-edge technologies. Using a wired connection, it offers high-speed data transfer and reduced latency for more accurate diagnostics.

RLink J2534 features include:

32-bit ARM Cortex-M33 CPU

512KB flash, SRAM 256KB storage

9-18V input range

Power, Communication LED indicators

USB Type-C wired interface

“The RLink J2534 is extremely dependable and has been rigorously tested on over 10,000 vehicles,” said Schnitz. “It integrates seamlessly with OE purchased software, giving techs access to a full range of vehicle brands.”

More information about the RLink J2534 is available here.