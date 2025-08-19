ASE and Goodguys Team Up for Educational Seminars

After hosting several successful seminars in the spring, the ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association are hosting additional educational awareness seminars at four Goodguys events starting on Friday, Aug. 22, in Pleasanton, California.

As part of the partnership, the ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys work with local area high schools and technical programs in regions where Goodguys produce events to identify and recruit students interested in careers in hot rodding. The events will expose high-school-aged students to career path opportunities in the hot rodding and automotive service & after-market industry with a focus on design & engineering, manufacturing, mechanical, fabrication, paint, marketing, media, and sales disciplines.

On Fridays, select Goodguys events are used as real-life classroom environments where students can experience the industry in person and meet with various automotive professionals from diverse industry backgrounds.

In addition to the Aug. 22 event, three more seminars will be held during the school year at Loveland, Colorado, on September 5; Fort Worth, Texas, on September 26; and Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 21.

The Goodguys partnership is one of many industry relationships the ASE Education Foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage. As part of the expanded alliance with Goodguys, a new Careers In Hot Rodding website provides in-depth information on the programs and opportunities available to students and schools.

“Our partnership with Goodguys helps address the critical shortage of skilled automotive service professionals by allowing us to connect with students who are passionate about cars and have the technical ability needed to succeed in various automotive careers,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “By bringing students from ASE-accredited programs to Goodguys events, we are showing them the many paths available in the industry, from hands-on technician roles to broader career opportunities.”

To visit the new Careers In Hot Rodding website, click here.