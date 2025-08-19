WIN Collision Repair Virtual Conference Releases Schedule

The Women’s Industry Network will conduct its first-ever industry-wide Virtual Conference on October 9-10. The conference will tackle the question on whether attendees are leading the change in the collision repair industry or being left behind, according to a news release.

The conference theme “The Magic Continues” is a virtual continuation of the recent in-person conference held earlier this year in Orlando. It will provide accessibility and education to the vast array of conference attendees wherever they are located.

Event speakers are headlined by Lauren Kolak, director of OEM Business Development, CCC, and Sabrina Thring, president of Collision Group, Driven Brands. Focusing on Innovation within all facets of the rapidly changing collision repair industry, the two half-day event is a must for women and allies in the industry.

“Join us for two high-impact days designed to put you ahead of the collision repair curve. From cutting-edge technology to leadership that drives results, this virtual conference will give you the tools, connections, and inspiration to turn innovation into real-world impact,” said Leila Hobart, WIN Virtual Conference Chair. “The WIN Virtual Conference will allow all attendees to walk away with actionable insights to accelerate their careers and their companies.”

The event runs from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT and each day features keynote presentations and a selection of breakout sessions that are most pertinent to attendees’ career learning path.

The first day keynote is “How the Evolving U.S. Car Parc is Reshaping Auto Claims and Repairs.” Kolak will point out and discuss how the U.S. car parc is undergoing a profound transformation. With the average age of vehicles climbing toward 13 years, electric and hybrid adoption accelerating, and vehicle complexity reaching new heights, the road ahead demands fresh strategies from automakers, insurers, and repairers. This data-driven exploration of the evolving vehicle landscape will help attendees better understand the trends redefining America’s car parc, and how to stay ahead of them.

Day One will also feature a blue-ribbon panel comprised of the collision repair industry’s most prominent female leaders as they discuss How to Lead in this Fast-changing Repair Industry: Panelists include:

Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer, DCR Systems

Sandee Lindorfer, vice president Auto Claims, Allstate Insurance

Mary Mahoney, vice President, Enterprise Mobility

Michelle Sullivan, chief executive officer, Certified Collision Group

Breakout sessions that attendees can select based on their particular interest include:

AI Tools to Support your Collision Repair Operations with Taylor Moss, product evangelist, OEC

The Total Loss of Repairable Claims with Kristen Felder, head trouble maker, Collision Hub

I-CAR EV Overview and Repair Considerations with I-CAR instructors Kurt Fenzel and Olivia Peterson

Thring’s keynote “The Power of Driving Change” on the second day will address the ever-changing dynamics of the overall collision repair industry. She will share her expertise as the Brand President for the Driven Brands Collision group across North America with over 1,030 franchised locations. She is passionate about helping her franchise partners be more profitable, transform, and grow alongside a constantly shifting industry. She is also passionate about building high performing teams and cultivating a winning culture.

Other presentations include:

Auto Glass Complexity and the Evolving Service Requirements with Ashley Veisz, SVP of Operations Excellence, Safelite

Maximizing Your LinkedIn Presence with Liz Terrance, senior content & creative manager, Caliber Collision

The Culture Shift: Leading People, Not Just Processes to create clarity, connection, and culture in today’s evolving collision industry with Sheryl Driggers, eadership coach, speaker and customer experience expert, Collision Advice

WIN Members registering by the Sept. 1st EARLY-BIRD deadline will receive a discounted rate of $110, with single-day passes available for $65. After that, the member cost increases to $125, with single-day passes priced at $80. The EARLY-BIRD ticket rate for non-members is $135, with single-day passes at $80. After Sept. 1st, non-member conference cost is $150, with single-day fee pass for $95.

For more information or to register, click here.