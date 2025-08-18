Join Industry Leaders at the 14th Annual MSO Symposium During SEMA/AAPEX Week

The 2025 MSO Symposium returns to Las Vegas on November 3rd for its 14th annual conference. The Automotive Service Association looks forward to hosting the collision repair industry and kicking off the week of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

The single-day event brings many executives of leading Multi-Shop Operators in the automotive collision repair industry together for peer-to-peer networking, information on growth strategies, and discussion of industry-centered data.



“The MSO Symposium brings together the most forward-thinking minds in collision repair,” said Gary Bunce, senior vice president, sales, Gerber Collision & Glass, one of the latest advisory board member additions. “For me and my team, it’s a must-attend event — a place to stay ahead of industry shifts, engage with peers, and gain insights that directly influence our strategy.”

MSO Symposium advisory board members include executives from many of the fastest growing and most influential multi-shop operators across North America. These leaders come together during numerous meetings to create an event that addresses matters impacting the industry now and in the foreseeable future.

“Our team benefits from the high level of expertise and the wealth of shared experience among attendees. I’m truly honored to be part of this year’s MSO Advisory Board,” said Rich Tanchyk, incoming advisory board member and vice president at VIVE Collision. “Listening to the collaborative thinking among the members and contributing to the creation of meaningful content for attendees has been a wonderful experience.”

Sessions will cover key industry data, the effect of artificial intelligence, scanning and calibration processes, trends in vehicle and crash data, and mergers and acquisitions.

Attendance to the meeting is limited to multi-shop operators, large independent operators ($3 million or greater in annual sales), insurance companies, and select OEMs.

Registration is set to open this month. Administrators advise those interested in attending this year’s conference to keep their schedules open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and to sign up for the MSO Symposium’s e-communications for event updates.

For more information, visit the symposium website here.