NABC Recycled Rides Opens August with Vehicle Donations

The National Auto Body Council delivered a couple vehicles during the first two weeks of August.
Jason Butler, who served seven years in the U.S. Navy, received 2025 Subaru Outback on August 5. His work commute without a vehicle has been two hours each way. Without a vehicle, he has been unable to run simple errands or take part in community activities. With his own NABC Recycled Rides vehicle, Jason Butler will gain more reliable access to medical care, improved mental well-being, and the opportunity to reconnect with friends and community.
The donation was made possible thanks to USAA and Mackin’s Auto Body. They were joined at the event by representatives of BASF, the event sponsor, who donated the paint for the vehicle, and WESCO, a level one member of the NABC, who filled the trunk of the donated vehicle with more than $1,500 worth of gift items for the recipient.
Butler was nominated for the donation by Fort Kennedy, a veteran service organization.
Olive Arnold was presented a 2017 Mazda CX-5 on Tuesday, August 12. As a hardworking mother of two, she runs her own cleaning service that requires her to do a lot of driving. Unfortunately, she was driving a vehicle that was over 20 years old and increasingly unreliable, causing stress and uncertainty in her daily life and threatening the source of her income.
“This vehicle will make our lives easier, knowing that we have reliable transportation,” said Arnold. “For work, school, church…we can turn the heater or air conditioner on and know it will work. We are so excited about the car that we are planning a road trip. Thanks to God, the United Way, and the NABC Recycled Rides® Program, we have a beautiful, gifted, reliable vehicle.”
Allstate donated the vehicle for the event, and the team at Fabian’s Collision of Stockton, California, refurbished it. She was nominated by United Way California Capital Region.
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.