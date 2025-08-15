NABC Recycled Rides Opens August with Vehicle Donations

The National Auto Body Council delivered a couple vehicles during the first two weeks of August.

Jason Butler, who served seven years in the U.S. Navy, received 2025 Subaru Outback on August 5. His work commute without a vehicle has been two hours each way. Without a vehicle, he has been unable to run simple errands or take part in community activities. With his own NABC Recycled Rides vehicle, Jason Butler will gain more reliable access to medical care, improved mental well-being, and the opportunity to reconnect with friends and community.

The donation was made possible thanks to USAA and Mackin’s Auto Body. They were joined at the event by representatives of BASF, the event sponsor, who donated the paint for the vehicle, and WESCO, a level one member of the NABC, who filled the trunk of the donated vehicle with more than $1,500 worth of gift items for the recipient.

Butler was nominated for the donation by Fort Kennedy, a veteran service organization.