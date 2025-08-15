PPG MoonWalk System Reaches 3,000 Installations Globally

PPG completed the 3,000th global installation of its PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system at Wren’s Collision Group’s facility in Auburn, Alabama, according to a news release.

Since its launch in 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system helped deliver accuracy, traceability, and productivity across the automotive repair process in body shops.

“We are proud to be a part of this innovation in the automotive industry with the installation of the 3,000th PPG MoonWalk system at our newest body shop,” said James Wren, owner of Wren’s Collision Group. “With our new Auburn facility, we are looking forward to continuing to drive productivity, efficiency, and profit throughout the 19 body shops we own. We are excited to be a part of this milestone for PPG as a long-standing partner.”

Leading collision centers in more than 60 countries use the PPG MoonWalk system, recognizing it for its innovation, sustainability benefits and ease of use.