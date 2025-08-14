TOPDON USA and UTI Collaborate to Train Electric Vehicle Technicians

TOPDON USA is partnering with the transportation, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc, according to a news release. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing students for the future of transportation and addressing the growing need for skilled electric vehicle technicians.

Through this effort, TOPDON is equipping UTI campuses in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania with advanced automotive diagnostic tools that support hands-on training in modern EV servicing and battery management. These include the Phoenix Max diagnostic scanner and the Tornado120000 smart programming power supply. Students can get experience with voltage stabilization and diagnostics on today’s 12V systems.

“We’re excited to advance into the next phase of our partnership with UTI,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “According to Q1 2025 reports, electrified vehicle sales in the U.S. continue to climb year-over-year. As these vehicles age, we’ll need a skilled workforce to service and repair them. By supporting UTI’s EV training efforts, we’re helping prepare the next generation of automotive technicians to meet that demand.”

As part of the broader partnership, new brand installations have also been completed at UTI’s campuses in Rancho Cucamonga and Sacramento, California. Featuring TOPDON’s signature blue color and “Fix Like a Pro” tagline, the displays help familiarize students with industry-standard tools and employers they might one day work alongside, reinforcing the connection between classroom training and career readiness.

“At UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, we value industry partnerships that help us deliver hands-on learning experiences with the latest tools and technologies,” said Campus President Migdalia Vazquez. “TOPDON’s diagnostic equipment allows our students to train on real-world systems, including the increasingly complex EV drivetrains they’ll encounter in the field.”

The TOP-UP program first launched in 2022. The initiative supports trade schools, community colleges, and technical institutions nationwide by equipping them with modern tools and resources designed to strengthen the talent pipeline entering the automotive service industry.