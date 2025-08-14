CARSTAR Village Collision Center Opens in Michigan

“We were looking for an opportunity to grow our business to better serve the community at large,” said Seavitt. “We’re in the heart of Ford country, surrounded by a high concentration of manufacturers. Aligning with a nationally recognized brand like CARSTAR allows us to showcase our capabilities, drive profitability, and expand our reach. We’re excited about the future for our team, our associates, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

The new collision center employs 15 technicians that have earned multiple manufacturer awards for service excellence. The facility services all makes and models and offers a full range of collision repair solutions. CARSTAR Village Collision Center is currently working toward I-CAR Gold Class recognition, in addition to pursuing multiple leading OEM certifications.

“We’re thrilled to welcome CARSTAR Village Collision Center to our growing network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Jim’s long-standing reputation, industry expertise, and commitment to his community make him a perfect fit for the CARSTAR family. This new location reflects the level of quality and care that defines our brand.”

Beyond the shop floor, CARSTAR Village Collision Center is deeply invested in giving back, supporting organizations such as Cabrini High School, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Penrickton Center for Blind Children, and The Center for Exceptional Families.