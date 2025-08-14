BendPak Expands AP-SRT Series with New Short-Rise Two-Post Lifts for Efficient Shop Operations
BendPak expanded its AP-SRT Series of two-post lifts for commercial applications where technicians don’t need to stand under vehicles. The new 10,000-pound-capacity 10AP-SRT short-rise two-post lift joins the 12,000-pound-capacity 12AP-SRT introduced earlier this year.
The AP-SRT Series lifts offer a smarter solution for shops that want the productivity of a two-post lift without the unnecessary height and footprint of traditional full-rise models. With a column height of 93.5 inches and a maximum lifting height of 46.25 inches, AP-SRT Series lifts are designed for fast, safe, and ergonomic work just a few feet off the ground – perfect for high-throughput service bays and space-restricted environments.
“Many shops lift vehicles only partway, yet they’re forced to buy full-rise lifts that cost more, take up more space, and get used at half capacity,” said Sean Price, director of product development. “Our 10AP-SRT and 12AP-SRT models are purpose-built to fill that gap – giving shops a cleaner layout, better efficiency, and a safer overall working environment.”
The 10AP-SRT features BendPak’s patented triple-telescoping swing arms that extend and retract to reach more vehicle lifting points and offer lower pad heights to accommodate low-sitting vehicles. BendPak’s patented Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System uses forged steel components and delivers over 2,000 pounds of load-holding force to keep lift arms securely locked during operation.
To maximize productivity and throughput, the 10AP-SRT is equipped with a high-performance power unit that enables fast rise speeds to reduce bay cycle times. Having the choice of symmetric or asymmetric lifting configurations provides more flexibility for servicing a variety of vehicles.
The BendPak 10AP-SRT two-post lift is ALI Gold Certified, meeting the industry’s most rigorous safety and performance standards. It is backed by BendPak’s 5-2-1 Warranty that provides five years of coverage on the lift structure, two years on the hydraulic system, and one year on components, labor, and freight charges.
“From sedans to light-duty trucks, the BendPak 10AP-SRT delivers the performance, efficiency, and safety today’s shops demand, without the excess height or cost of a full-rise lift,” Price said.