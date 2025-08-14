BendPak Expands AP-SRT Series with New Short-Rise Two-Post Lifts for Efficient Shop Operations

BendPak expanded its AP-SRT Series of two-post lifts for commercial applications where technicians don’t need to stand under vehicles. The new 10,000-pound-capacity 10AP-SRT short-rise two-post lift joins the 12,000-pound-capacity 12AP-SRT introduced earlier this year.

The AP-SRT Series lifts offer a smarter solution for shops that want the productivity of a two-post lift without the unnecessary height and footprint of traditional full-rise models. With a column height of 93.5 inches and a maximum lifting height of 46.25 inches, AP-SRT Series lifts are designed for fast, safe, and ergonomic work just a few feet off the ground – perfect for high-throughput service bays and space-restricted environments.

“Many shops lift vehicles only partway, yet they’re forced to buy full-rise lifts that cost more, take up more space, and get used at half capacity,” said Sean Price, director of product development. “Our 10AP-SRT and 12AP-SRT models are purpose-built to fill that gap – giving shops a cleaner layout, better efficiency, and a safer overall working environment.”