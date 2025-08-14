VIVE Collision Expands to Delaware with Acquisition of Evolve

VIVE Collision has acquired Evolve: Electric Vehicle Specialists in New Castle, Delaware, according to a news release. This is VIVE Collision’s 63rd location, and its first in the state of Delaware. VIVE Collision now has collision centers throughout ten states in the Northeast.

Evolve has earned its reputation for servicing cutting-edge electric vehicle brands including Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar. The 35,000 square-foot facility was established in 2022 and features 25 repair bays purposefully designed to support battery pack services, advanced diagnostics, and EV structural repair.