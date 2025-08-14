VIVE Collision Expands to Delaware with Acquisition of Evolve

VIVE Collision has acquired Evolve: Electric Vehicle Specialists in New Castle, Delaware, according to a news release. This is VIVE Collision’s 63rd location, and its first in the state of Delaware. VIVE Collision now has collision centers throughout ten states in the Northeast.
Evolve has earned its reputation for servicing cutting-edge electric vehicle brands including Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar. The 35,000 square-foot facility was established in 2022 and features 25 repair bays purposefully designed to support battery pack services, advanced diagnostics, and EV structural repair.
“Evolve represents the future of collision repair. Their purpose-built EV facility, technician training model, and OEM certifications make them one of the most advanced operations we’ve seen,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “Bringing them into the VIVE family accelerates our focus on electric and hybrid vehicle repair, strengthens our OEM relationships, and raises the bar for what modern collision repair should look like. This is more than geographic growth; it’s a leap forward in how we serve our teammates, partners, and customers.”
VIVE Collision remains dedicated to its core values of people, process, and passion by empowering employees, delivering exceptional repair quality, and providing smooth customer experiences. With this acquisition, the company deepens its capabilities in EV collision repair while furthering its mission to provide safe, high-quality repairs across all communities it serves.
