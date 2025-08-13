Crash Champions Hosts Annual Champions Summit in San Diego

“The Summit is about elevating our standard and investing in our leadership team to position the company for long-term success,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This year, we introduced several new elements, including the Crash Champions vendor expo and a robust lineup of guest speakers from across the industry. I’m confident this experience will pay dividends as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan and position Crash Champions as the industry’s premier MSO for customers and business partners alike.”

The 2025 Champions Summit kicked off with the Crash Champions Vendor Expo, featuring more than 30 automotive and collision repair vendors including LKQ, 3M, ATE Enterprise, and Sony-Honda Mobility’s AFEELA 1 concept, showcasing top products and technology influencing the industry.

The event’s keynote lineup, made possible by keynote sponsor 3M, featured serial entrepreneur and #1 New York Times bestselling author Jesse Itzler, former NFL Pro Bowler Jon Dorenbos, president and founder of The Center for Retention Clint Pulver, and headliner Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and Shark Tank star.

Other prominent business leaders who presented throughout the Summit included Enterprise Mobility’s Vice President of Global Sales Yvette Burke. Director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International Ryan Mandell, Founder of BodyShop Booster Ryan Taylor, and Podium Co-Founder Dennis Steele.