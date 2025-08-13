CIECA Innovation Showcase to Debut During CONNEX 2025

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, will feature an Innovation Showcase. Presenters will share real-world examples of how technology is being used in the collision industry.

The conference will be held at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, September 23-25. This year’s theme is "Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology” and emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Innovation Showcase presentations include:

Revolutionizing the OEM Paint Finishing Process with Robotics: Jason Scharton, Global Industry Relations Leader at 3M

Using Automation to Combat Industry Headwinds: Eric Newell, Head of Business Development at Kinetic

Solving the ADAS Crisis: Transforming an Industry Pain Point: Joel Adcock, Director of Partnerships & Business Development at Revv

The Real ADAS Blindspot – When ADAS Fails: Stewart Peregrine, Senior Executive of Sales – ADAS at Autel

The Future of ADAS: Innovation, Market Shifts, and Regulatory Impact: Brian Herron, Founder and CEO of Opus IVS

In addition to the Innovation Showcase, the agenda will include presentations and panel discussions focused on where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare.

Attendees will also tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the U.S. and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60. The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program will gift a vehicle at the conference.

Early-bird registration and discounted room rates are available until August 24. For more information or to register, visit the CONNEX 2025 website here.