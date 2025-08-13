Indasa USA Named Exclusive Channel Partner of Fusor Repair Adhesives

The agreement expands Indasa's support for automotive repair shops across North America with OEM-approved adhesives, sealers, and repair systems, complemented by hands-on training programs.
Related To: 
Aug. 13, 2025
2 min read
Indasa USA/Fusor
689b980e2ed90cc73e10314d Untitled 20250812t153442

Indasa USA and Fusor made an exclusive distribution agreement, which expands Indasa’s global support to include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean as the exclusive channel partner of Fusor repair adhesives in the automotive aftermarket. 

This strengthens Indasa’s product offerings by adding OEM-approved adhesives, seam sealers, and plastic repair systems that complement its full line of abrasives, masking solutions, and dust extraction systems. 

“Fusor is a name collision professionals trust, and we’re proud to bring their industry-leading adhesive technology under the INDASA USA umbrella,” said William Nagel, EVP at Indasa USA. “Together with our abrasives, dust-free sanding systems, and surface prep tools, we now offer shops a streamlined, fully integrated solution from start to finish.” 

As part of the partnership, Fusor products will be featured in hands-on training programs at the Indasa Academy, the company’s state-of-the-art training facility. Live demonstrations, courses, and repair process training will help shops integrate Fusor into their workflow, backed by technical expertise and real-world support. 

“We are truly excited about this expanded partnership with Indasa USA as it represents a significant opportunity for the automotive collision industry,” said Patrick Maloney, Global Sales & Business Development manager at Parker Lord. “It brings valuable benefits such as industry-wide price realignment, access to high-quality brands, stronger, more personalized relationships, and a body shop demonstration-focused approach that enhances engagement and support.” 

The exclusive channel partner agreement takes effect September 1. Indasa USA is working closely with distributors and warehouses nationwide to ensure smooth onboarding and availability of Fusor products. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Related

Elite Estimatics Brings Remote Expertise to Repair Shops
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Collision Repair History?
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored