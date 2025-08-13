Indasa USA Named Exclusive Channel Partner of Fusor Repair Adhesives

Indasa USA and Fusor made an exclusive distribution agreement, which expands Indasa’s global support to include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean as the exclusive channel partner of Fusor repair adhesives in the automotive aftermarket.

This strengthens Indasa’s product offerings by adding OEM-approved adhesives, seam sealers, and plastic repair systems that complement its full line of abrasives, masking solutions, and dust extraction systems.

“Fusor is a name collision professionals trust, and we’re proud to bring their industry-leading adhesive technology under the INDASA USA umbrella,” said William Nagel, EVP at Indasa USA. “Together with our abrasives, dust-free sanding systems, and surface prep tools, we now offer shops a streamlined, fully integrated solution from start to finish.”

As part of the partnership, Fusor products will be featured in hands-on training programs at the Indasa Academy, the company’s state-of-the-art training facility. Live demonstrations, courses, and repair process training will help shops integrate Fusor into their workflow, backed by technical expertise and real-world support.

“We are truly excited about this expanded partnership with Indasa USA as it represents a significant opportunity for the automotive collision industry,” said Patrick Maloney, Global Sales & Business Development manager at Parker Lord. “It brings valuable benefits such as industry-wide price realignment, access to high-quality brands, stronger, more personalized relationships, and a body shop demonstration-focused approach that enhances engagement and support.”

The exclusive channel partner agreement takes effect September 1. Indasa USA is working closely with distributors and warehouses nationwide to ensure smooth onboarding and availability of Fusor products.