Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Fender edge refinish

In situation where the fender edge needs to be refinished, reference Solera Qapter DBRM Section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines. On page 144 states: “To Receive the labor for edges, jambs or undersides, the panel must be replaced and refinish must be selected for that panel. When a repair is being performed, labor for edges, jambs, or undersides needs to be a separate consideration.”
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
