CREF Awards 163 Scholarships to Collision Repair Students

The Collision Repair Education Foundation awarded more than $275,000 in tuition assistance and tools to 163 future collision repair students.

CREF’s ability to support a greater number of students in 2025 is directly correlated to the growing engagement from industry organizations that recognize the value of investing in the future generation. It also results from CREF’s ongoing efforts to engage schools, instructors, and students, raising awareness of this opportunity. The Foundation saw a 46% increase in 2025 Student Scholarship applications compared to last year.

Students receiving support through CREF’s 2025 Scholarships acknowledge that this support has the power to transform their futures.

“This scholarship will help me go into my career in the collision field with very little in student loans,” said 2025 CREF Student Scholarship recipient Alexandra Snodgrass, Lincoln College of Technology, Nashville, Tennessee. “This means a lot to me because it means I can use my earnings on tools to help further my career. I am very thankful for this award.”

CREF’s 2025 Student Scholarships accounted for $181,900 of the funds distributed to collision students, while nearly $50,000 in tools were distributed via in-kind donations made to the Foundation to provide students with high-quality tools as they begin to build their toolboxes.

“CREF is honored to recognize these outstanding students through the 2025 scholarships and tool grants,” said Melissa Marscin, Director of Operations and Impact for CREF. “These students are truly committed to pursuing their education and in becoming part of the collision industry, and we hope these awards help to contribute to their successful careers.”

State Farm supported CREF’s efforts to aid students in their studies with a generous donation of $40,000 toward student scholarships. Recipients included:

Phillip Ortiz, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, North Carolina

Annika Idsinga, Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

David Overturf, John A. Logan College, Carterville, Illinois

Tyler Penney (Lincoln College of Technology, Denver

Jace Emerson, South Side High School, Jackson, Tennessee

Collin Fisher, Erie 1 BOCES, Buffalo, New York

Additionally, the following 11 students were each awarded $2,500 toward continuing their education:

Suehey Barajas, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston, Idaho

Sebastian Chalemin, Morris County School of Technology, Denville, New Jersey

Matthew Cobb, Kennedy-King College, Chicago, Ilinois

Alice Cook, Collin College Technical Campus, Allen, Texas

Deston Heiner, Salt Lake Community College, Sandy, Utah

Amber Jackson, South Plains College, Levelland, Texas

Milton Jimenez Perez, Chattanooga State Community College, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Samantha Madrigal, Logansport High School, Logansport, Indiana

Travis Magney, Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Eureka Milien, Lorenzo Walker Technical College, Naples, Florida

Amariah Wright, Jonesboro High School, Jonesboro, Arkansas

PPG and the PPG Foundation funded $37,000 in scholarships, distributed between 13 students. Angel Nungaray, Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, received $5,000 toward tuition costs, and Thierry Lima, Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, was awarded a $2,000 PPG MVP Scholarship.

Eleven students with a special interest in the painting segment of the industry each received scholarships to help fund their education and ensure they can pursue a future career in the collision repair industry.

The recipients of a $3,000 scholarship from the PPG Foundation include:

Lindsey Champ, Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

Ashley Hainline, Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho

Sheree Kenon, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina

Aryanna Solis, College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

Ashley Urena, College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas

Dusty VanHyfte, Lincoln College of Technology, Indianapolis

Adam Zwastetzky, Rosedale Technical College, Pittsburgh

The PPG Foundation awarded $2,000 scholarships to:

Oliver Fettkether, Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa

Leonardo Lopez-Perez, Lorenzo Walker Technical College, Naples, Florida

Isabella Mendoza, Gateway Community College, Phoenix, Arizona

Five exemplary students were selected as the recipients of this year’s Adelmann Family Scholarships. Each winner will receive funding toward tuition and/or education loans. A $7,500 scholarship was awarded to Jeret Ankrum, Southeast Technical College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Isabell Schmidt, South Central College, North Mankato, Minnesota, received $2,500.

The following three students were selected to receive $4,000 scholarships:

Seth Meyer, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis

Alexandra Snodgrass, Lincoln College of Technology, Nashville, Tennessee

Miranda Vanek, Northeast Community College, Prague, Nebraska

In addition to supporting CREF and collision schools and students in many ways, Hertz funded 10 scholarships in 2025.

Four students were awarded $2,500:

Daniel Castrejon, Clackamas Community College, Canby, Oregon

Arcadus Hamilton, Kennedy-King College, Chicago

Johone Lucas, Oakland Schools Technical Campuses – Southeast, Royal Oak, Michigan

Rafael Luna, Technology, Exploration & Career Center West, Lewisville, Texas

Six additional students received $1,000 each:

Dennys Guzman Campos, Contra Costa College, San Pablo, California

Annabelle Hernandez Guerrero, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, Nebraska

Tristen Jeffrey, Aims Community College, Windsor, Colorado

Kylie Kasievich, Steel Center CTE, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania

Allan Powsey, Tulsa Technology Center, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Taylor Skretteberg, Bellingham Technical College, Bellingham, Washington

LKQ continued its efforts to support collision students by donating $10,000 toward scholarships in 2025. Tessa Pauley, Fort Hayes Arts & Academics High School, Fort Hayes Career Center, Columbus, Ohio, received a $4,000 scholarship. Julian Minjarez, Collin College Technical Campus, Allen, Texas, was awarded $3,000 toward the cost of a collision education. Two students were awarded $1,500 scholarships funded by LKQ:

Malone Dallara, Petaluma High School, Petaluma, California

Isabella Roll, North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, North Dakota

OEM Roundtable succored the future of the collision repair industry with a $10,000 donation to fund five student scholarships. David Avila, Contra Costa College, San Pablo, California, and De’Aires Smith, Texas State Technical College, Waco, Texas, were the recipients of $3,000 scholarships. Levi Wellbrock, Victoria Junior-Senior High School, Victoria, Kansas, was awarded $2,000. Joan Cervantes, Kennedy-King College, Chicago, and Joseph Earl, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Elizabethton, Tennessee, each benefitted from $1,000 scholarships.

BASF awarded $3,000 scholarships to three deserving students to help them prepare for their future collision industry careers:

Kevin Cisneros, Memorial High School, Port Arthur, Texas

Jacqueline Nguyen, Portland Community College, Portland, Oregon

Jacob Runkle, Pearl City High School, Pearl City, Illinois

Thanks to a generous donation from CCC, three lucky college students will receive a CCC Michael Salvatore Repair Technician Scholarship, valued at $3,000 each. CCC’s ongoing dedication to the industry helps ensure that these students and others have the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their goals.

The lucky recipients of CCC’s 2025 student scholarships include:

Hayli Edwards,Contra Costa College, San Pablo, California

Mason Hershman, Aims Community College, Windsor, Colorado

Kelby Rogers, Texas State Technical College, Waco, Texas

Three outstanding students benefitted from a donation by JW Bagley Foundation Scholarships, a non-industry entity that supports CREF’s mission. Addison Zick, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, received $4,000 in funding. Mayci Grinnell, Technical Careers High School, Idaho Falls, Idaho, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship; and a $2,000 scholarship was bestowed upon Amber Land, Arcadia Valley Career Technology Center, Ironton, Missouri

In its 13th year, the annual Hire Our Heroes program is a part of 3M’s ongoing efforts to provide military veterans with educational opportunities in the collision repair industry, and the grants are open to collision repair students who currently serve, or recently served, in the U.S. military.

Criteria to be considered for the Hire Our Heroes awards and grants include financial need, future plans, and past academic achievement. 3M’s 2025 Hire Our Heroes scholarships were awarded to the following five military veterans to help them further their collision careers:

Herbert Beard, University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College, Little Rock, Arkansas

Jesse Biederman, Aims Community College, Windsor, Colorado

Casey Dubois, Lincoln College of Technology, Denver

Allen Harris, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, Florida

Aaron Meier, North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, North Dakota

A $3,500 donation from Global Finishing Solutions was distributed to four worthy collision students, who each received scholarships for $875:

Brady Christensen, North Sanpete High School, Mount Pleasant, Utah

Kristina Glasow, South Carolina Whitmore School, Columbia, South Carolina

Raul Ramirez, Omaha, Nebraska

Lillian Wellbrock, Hays High School, Hays, Kansas

The Lon Baudoux Memorial Scholarship is funded primarily by I-CAR staff and instructors who worked with Baudoux, in recognition of the importance he placed on collision repair students receiving a proper education. Scholarship funds help students finance their education. Recipients are selected based on academic excellence, as well as participation in outside activities, such as sports, clubs and volunteer work. Two students were each awarded a $1,000 Lon Baudoux Memorial Scholarship:

Cloud Kline, Aims Community College, Windsor, Colorado

Grant Overfelt, Herndon Career Center, Raytown, Missouri

The Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Trustees awarded $1,000 scholarships to two students:

Maizie Kolb, Milford High School, Milford, Nebraska

Ayline Maqueda Flores, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston, Idaho

Through a $2,000 donation from Erie Insurance, CREF was able to award a scholarship to Jessica Henderson, Lincoln College of Technology, Indianapolis.

Fix Auto USA continued its partnership with CREF by awarding a $2,000 scholarship to Marisa Meyer, Warren Tech Central, Lakewood, Colorado.

The third annual Jeff Silver Memorial Scholarship, valued at $2,000, was awarded to Shania Taylor-Harbor, Southern California Regional Occupational Center, Bakersfield, California. Established in December 2022, the Jeff Silver Memorial Scholarship honors the memory and long-lasting legacy of Jeff Silver, a respected trailblazer and leader in industry repair standards.

The Sulkala Family Scholarship for $1,000 went to Enoc Portillo, Texas Southmost College, Brownsville, Texas. Administered by the Foundation, the Sulkala Family Scholarship was created to honor the 50-year career and legacy of Chuck Sulkala, founder and former executive director of the National Auto Body Council, who retired in 2018.

For the second year, the Women’s Industry Network partnered with CREF to administer its scholarship program and expand its reach. In 2025, WIN awarded $34,500 in scholarships plus an additional $10,000 in tool kits to 40 young women pursuing a collision career. WIN scholarship recipients also received a complimentary WIN Student Membership and will be eligible to participate in WIN’s mentoring program, which consists of student engagement group calls where they will have the opportunity to share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers.

Additionally, 160 students received tools through generous in-kind donations from Craftsman, DeVilbiss, and FujiSpray. Craftsman’s donation, valued at $17,400, benefitted 116 students; DeVilbiss donated over $27,000 worth of spray guns to 36 future refinish professionals; and FujiSpray selected 10 winners who each received a $500 spray gun.

More than 70% of the students receiving a scholarship are women and other minorities, demonstrating the industry’s forward movement toward a more diverse workforce. More than 42% of these students identify as female, while 46% of the recipients self-reported a race other than Caucasian. Just over a quarter of the students who received support in 2025 listed their race as Hispanic or Latino.

High school and college collision repair education students were eligible for the awards, which provide students with financial support to enable them to continue their education and prepare them for a successful career in body shops around the country.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting the CREF’s efforts should contact the CREF. Monetary donations can be made online.