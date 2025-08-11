Register for WMABA Golf Outing Today

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association annual golf outing tees off September 11. It’s a fun way to support the association and grow the community.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and finish with a BBQ lunch with raffle prizes and games at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

This year, WMABA will have special recognition for first responders and military personnel, as well as proceeds going to related charitable organizations.

In recognition of the sacrifices made on 9/11, WMABA would like to encourage each group to include first responders on their teams in memory of the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, 8 paramedics, and 55 military personnel who tragically lost their lives that day.



For any team that includes First Responders, WMABA has a coupon code available to cover their participation. Contact the admin office for assistance.



Register here for a team or a hole/team sponsor combo. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Jordan Hendler, WMABA executive director, at 804-396-0195.