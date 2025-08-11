Snap-on Website Update Adds Tutorial Videos and Important Information

Snap-on updated the support section of the diagnostic tools and repair information website. Customers can learn all about the features and functionality of the new Triton scan tool and scope.
“We recently added a variety of instructional content to our website that includes video clips to help professional technicians get the most out of their Triton scan tool,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics. “When technicians purchase a Snap-on diagnostic platform, they can be confident knowing it is backed by detailed online support that is always accessible, live seminars and product training from diagnostic experts, and regular assistance from Snap-on representatives.”
New website content includes:
- Tutorial Videos provide a quick overview of Triton’s various features and operations. There are 20 different videos with topics such as installing the battery and powering up, features and controls, connecting to Wi-Fi, pairing the scan module, connecting an external monitor, software updates, Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, Security Link, ShopStream Connect, and more. The videos provide quality product training 24/7. Technicians can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.
- Knowledge Base offers free access to diagnostic platform help, including troubleshooting, scanner and scope operation, and more.
- Important Information includes links to helpful topics including finding the serial number/software version, specifications, FAQs, safety information, warranty registration and customer support links for the U.S. and Canada.
The third-generation Triton is designed to streamline workflow, enhance efficiency and increase productivity on every repair, taking technicians from start to fixed. Click here to visit the new website.