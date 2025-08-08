CONNEX 2025 Panel Tackles Autonomous Vehicle Challenges

As autonomous vehicles are deployed around the country, questions have arisen around insurance and liability including who is liable if there's a crash with no one behind the wheel.

The “Autonomous Vehicles & Insurance: Navigating the New Legal Landscape” panel discussion will discuss the evolving landscape of AV technology as well as its implications for insurers, policymakers and the public during 16th Annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Conference, CONNEX 2025. The conference is from September 23-25 at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee.

The panel will feature Katelyn Magney-Miller, communications director of Partners for Automated Vehicle Education; Benjamin Lewis, vice president of Business Development of Simulytic; Mike Nelson, founder and chairman of QuantivRisk; and Brett Odom, vice president, Auto & Underwriting of National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.