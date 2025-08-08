CONNEX 2025 Panel Tackles Autonomous Vehicle Challenges

As autonomous vehicles are deployed around the country, questions have arisen around insurance and liability including who is liable if there's a crash with no one behind the wheel.
The “Autonomous Vehicles & Insurance: Navigating the New Legal Landscape” panel discussion will discuss the evolving landscape of AV technology as well as its implications for insurers, policymakers and the public during 16th Annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Conference, CONNEX 2025. The conference is from September 23-25 at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee.
The panel will feature Katelyn Magney-Miller, communications director of Partners for Automated Vehicle Education; Benjamin Lewis, vice president of Business Development of Simulytic; Mike Nelson, founder and chairman of QuantivRisk; and Brett Odom, vice president, Auto & Underwriting of National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
Magney-Miller leads the development of communications and media strategies for PAVE's public education and outreach programs. She serves on the board of directors and heads marketing efforts for Women in Automotive Technology, a diverse group of female subject matter experts who are passionate about driving advances in the automotive and new mobility industries.
Lewis works at Simulytic, which works to use simulation technology and cutting-edge analytics to quantify the risk of autonomous vehicle (AV) deployments for insurers, reinsurers and others in the property-casualty insurance industry. He’s also served as vice president and general manager of Edge Case Risk Management at Edge Case and in multiple roles at Liberty Mutual.
Nelson is an expert in advanced driving assistance systems and electric vehicles. He is an active participant with the NAIC, a board member of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, and a contributing member of the Society of Automotive Engineers’ data subcommittees, where he influences critical discussions on automated driving systems and sustainable transportation.
Odom advises NAMIC members on all legislative and regulatory proposals related to automobile insurance, alternative vehicles and risk-based pricing across property/casualty lines. Prior to joining NAMIC, he worked at Amerisure Mutual Insurance, spearheading their commercial auto physical damage operation.
Attendees will also tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the U.S. and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60.
Early-bird registration and discounted room rates are available until August 24. For more information or to register, visit the CONNEX 2025 website here.