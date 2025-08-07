Mercury Insurance Lists Most Affordable New Sedans, Subcompact Crossovers to Insure This Year

Mercury Insurance compiled a list of the most affordable sedans and subcompact crossovers to insure, according to a news release. The list can help budget-conscious consumers find a vehicle that will help them maximize insurance savings.

Factors contributing to insurance costs include claims on similar vehicles, costs to repair, and vehicle safety records. Mercury's research and development team created the list by examining vehicles that are available at car dealerships today.

This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.

“The list of vehicles this year is one of the most diverse ever, ranging from entry-level premium cars like the Acura Integra to more affordable options like the Nissan Kicks and Kia K4,” said Chong Gao, director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. “Many of these vehicles are smaller and more fuel efficient, which serve as great options for consumers on a tighter budget.”